Man accused of breaking into home and painting dog purple

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Martha’s Vineyard in the US and painting the resident’s dog purple before fleeing with a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday police responded to a report that a stolen vehicle had crashed in the Oak Bluffs area with the suspect fleeing on foot, the Cape Cod Times reported.

About 10 minutes later, police responded to a call in the same area from a resident who had arrived home to find their first-floor window forced in, items stolen and their dog painted purple.

The resident’s neighbour gave the police a description of the suspect which, according to the Cape Cod Times, matched that of Felix Reagan who had been arrested in June.

Oak Bluffs’ police say their officers later located Mr Reagan, who had purple paint on his pants.

Mr Reagan faces multiple charges, including breaking and entering in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony, cruelty to animals and larceny of a motor vehicle.

While travelling to the police station, Mr Regan allegedly tried to kick out the windows of the police car and kicked a police officer twice.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer, the Associated Press reported.