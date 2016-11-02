Kerry records wettest October day in 77 years

Co Kerry experienced above average rainfall during October, even as the rest of the country recorded the driest weather for decades.

The monthly rainfall for most of Ireland was half its normal values according to October weather statistics released on Wednesday by Met Éireann. Some weather stations, including some in Co Mayo, Cork and Clare, reported “extremely dry” conditions.

Belmullet in Co Mayo reported its driest October in 60 years and Shannon Airport in Co Clare broke its dry weather record for the last 51 years.

Only 27.9mm of rain was recorded for the month in Fermoy, Co Cork, which meant it had its driest October since 1970.

These areas were in stark contrast with Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry where rainfall was 105 per cent of normal levels. The station also record the wettest October day in 77 years on October 3rd, when rainfall reached 105.5mm.

The Met Éireann report stated the weather over Ireland for the month was “quite settled” due to anticyclonic conditions coming from Scandinavia.

The sunniest spot in the country for the month was Dublin Airport with a daily mean sunshine of 3.5 hours a day.

The temperatures almost everywhere were at or above average.