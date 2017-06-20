Justin Bieber brings glitz to Bushy Park with impromptu game

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber brought some showbiz to a normally tranquil Bushy Park in south Dublin on Tuesday when he dropped in to shoot hoops with his entourage.

Ahead of his concert in the RDS in Dublin on Wednesday night, Bieber enjoyed a game of basketball with members of his travelling crew.

Fans took to social media to share pictures and videos of the the star playing in the Terenure park.

When Bieber and his entorurage went to leave, they got stuck for 20 minutes on Rathdown Avenue and hundreds of excited fans - a small fraction of the star’s global army of “Beliebers” - gathered around his car.

“He didn’t roll down the window or engage with the fans but, to be fair, there were hundreds of them and they were all a bit excited,” said one eyewitness.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bieber was spotting having a bite to eat in in Picadero’s Spanish restaurant in Maynooth Co Kildare.