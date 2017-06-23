Is this your five-foot exotic snake found in a south Dublin tree?

A 5-foot snake was found in a tree in Ballybrack, south Dublin last Friday.

A veterinary nurse who deals with exotic animals said the warm weather recently may have led the snake to escape and venture from its home. The white corn snake was taken to the Bairbre O’Malley Veterinary Hospital in Bray, who specialise in treating exotic animals.

The veterinary hospital has put out a call to the snake’s owner to recover it if it escaped on its own. The snake also may have been purposefully abandoned.

Leonie Sunderland, a veterinary nurse at the hospital, said staff received a call about the snake, which is not poisonous, from a member of the public who found it in a tree last Friday.

“They don’t usually go out and about in Ireland because it would be too cold. Given the temperatures last week it may have escaped,” she said.

“I had advised them not to go near it. There was no way of knowing if it is poisonous or harmful. It would also likely have been stressed and could easily strike out. Then the snake was brought in to us from a client in a box with a blanket over it.”

The hospital’s client would be someone who keeps exotic animals and would have experience dealing with reptiles.

The snake is now being kept in the exotic veterinary clinic, under warm lights, while the hospital searches for the owner. “We have him in a tank, that is tightly shut to prevent any escape attempts, he’s very friendly,” Ms Sunderland said.

The Bray clinic put a call out on social media on Monday. If an owner does not come forward the snake will be re-homed, likely by one of the clinic’s regular clients.

“We have already had a few people calling up with offers of homes for him. These would be people who know what they’re doing and have exotic pets already” she said.

The veterinary clinic saw an increase in exotic pets being brought in for care during the Celtic Tiger period in Ireland, from raccoons, to monkeys, to reptiles.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) said they take in an exotic animal that has either escaped or been abandoned around every two weeks.

Brian Gillen, chief executive of the DSPCA said they regularly receive calls from people who come across exotic animals in public.

In the last number of weeks the animal welfare charity have received two separate calls about racoons found in people’s back gardens.

“Trying to re-home them is fairly difficult, as finding the owner is quite difficult in most cases” said Mr Gillen.

He said people should be more cautious when buying exotic animals as pets. There is currently no legislation in Ireland around owning exotic or poisonous pets.

“Animals like raccoons or terrapins are invasive species. When people buy these animals they need to think about what they’re doing, how they’ll keep them and look after them.”