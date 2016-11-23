Irish waiter gets $750 tip in US towards trip home for Christmas

An Irish waiter living in the US can make a trip home in the coming months with his girlfriend and newborn baby thanks to a generous tip of $750 (€707).

Ben Millar (22), said he received the large tip while working at a restaurant in Houston, Texas last Saturday.

He said he had been chatting to a customer named Jeffrey and his family, who had told him they often visited Ireland.

“I jokingly said, ‘I wish I could go back that often to see my family,’” Mr Millar told ABC News.

“I thought nothing of it, and we all joked after. The night went on, and I proceeded to give good service and talk to them.”

After the customers had left, Mr Millar picked up the bill and found a $750 tip on the receipt with a note that read “hopefully, this can get you back to Ireland for the holidays.”

Mr Millar said:“My initial reaction was shouting, ‘Holy s---!’”

Mr Millar from Belfast, who has not returned home in more than two years, said he had hoped to return to Ireland after his girlfriend Taryn Keith, who is eight months pregnant, had given birth.

His girlfriend Taryn posted the receipt on Facebook with a thank you message for the family.

“My boyfriend got this tip last night at work. He’s from Ireland and is trying to take us back there once Killian is born so we can meet his family. Thought I would share it to show everyone that’s there is not only hate out there. Truly blessed.”