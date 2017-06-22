Ice-cream van to the rescue on Portmarnock beach

An ice-cream van came to the rescue at Portmarnock beach in Dublin on Wednesday.

The van was used by Dublin Fire Brigade to transport a man who got a fish-hook caught in his foot.

“Our truck couldn’t get on the sand, it was too heavy for the sand, it would have sank,” said a spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade.

“So one of the paramedics got in the back of the ice-cream truck and just went down to the man. Our fire crew met him at a safer place at the back of the golf course.”

The spokesman added “it was a rare event”.