Hometown’s Brendan Murray to be Irish Eurovision singer

Ireland’s Eurovision singer for 2017 has been announced as Hometown band member Brendan Murray.

The Galway native was unveiled on Friday’s The Late Late Show.

“Brendan is perfect for Eurovision, he has a distinctive voice and a look that I think will really appeal to audiences across Europe, ” his manager Louis Walsh said.

“I want to find the best song for Brendan to perform on that Eurovision stage. I’m going to use my own contacts in the business and I want to hear songs from Irish songwriters or songwriters abroad until I find the best song.”

Walsh, along with a panel appointed by RTÉ, will select the song which will be performed by Murray early next year.

Michael Kealy, RTÉ’s Eurovision producer said there would be 42 countries competing in Kiev and “we want to find the strongest song” for the event.

From Tuam in Co Galway, Murray has been a member of boy band Hometown since he was 17.

The closing date for song submissions is Monday January, 16th.