Halloween costume ideas: Five get-ups to amuse and terrify

1. Donald Trump Octopus

Among various allegations of groping made against the US presidential nominee, one phrase stands out. “He was like an octopus,” Jessica Leeds told the New York Times. “His hands were everywhere.” So what could be better than just a plain old Donald Trump costume? An eight-armed Donald Trump costume, of course. You could either sew on six more artificial arms to your Donald Trump suit, or attach an octopus tentacle costume to your back.

2. Pablo Escobar

This one was popular last year, but given the explosive Season Two which Netflix has treated us to this Autumn, I think it is justified to roll this out again.

It wont take too much effort either - a cushion for a beer belly (if you don’t own your own), beige chinos, a cotton collar t-shirt and goofy pastel golf jumper. Complete your look with a moustache, a suitcase full of monopoly money and a large 1980s mobile phone. Now practice your best dead-behind-the-eyes look while saying “Si, Tata”.

A photo posted by R A C H E L T A Y L O R (@raetay_photography) on Oct 24, 2016 at 8:51am PDT

3. A Coppers bar receipt

There is probably nothing scarier than finding a crumpled up ‘Jackson Court Hotel’ receipt in your pocket the morning after a night out. The bigger the sum of money involved in the transaction the better. Don’t forget to include the timestamp - things can get very hazy around 4.15am on a Saturday night. Nobody needs to be reminded of that. Get a very big sheet of paper - lets say A0 or A1 - cut out a hole for your head and get to work with a black permanent marker. Make sure it’s well crumpled and smells a little bit like red bull.

Found this receipt today which might answer the hangover! At 3:54 am and still going strong we were! #coppers 🙈 pic.twitter.com/AmlW2DrBoC — Elaine Kearins (@ElaineKearins) September 25, 2014

4. A smouldering Samsung Note 7

This is pretty easy in theory, but takes a little Art Attack inspiration to make yourself. What you need is a massive rectangular box which you can fit into - and it will need holes for your hands, legs and head. Once you’ve that sorted, you just need to paint it to resemble the ill-fated phablet and add in some melty edges and crepe paper flames.

5. A spooky Snapchat filter

Snapchat has released spooky Halloween versions of some of its most popular filters. The cute dog is now a black, spiked mongrel and the bunny rabbit now has skull tattoos. Our favourite is the flower headband, usually all pink and Spring-like, but now full of cobwebs and dead, autumnal coloured flowers blowing flames. You could make your own crown from fake flowers and add a little orange crepe paper for flames. This also works well with Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) make-up - you know the cool flowery skull look? Just add red contacts and you’re all set.