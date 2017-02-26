Gardaí stop driver carrying 30 sheep in trailer with three wheels
‘You won’t pull the wool over our eyes,’ gardaí said after escorting trailer into field
An image from gardaí shows the ewes in the back of a three wheel trailer
Gardaí have stopped a driver in Co Wicklow for carrying 30 sheep in a three-wheeled trailer.
“You won’t pull the wool over our eyes,” gardaí said in a tweet, alongside an image of the overloaded trailer.
'Driver left sheepish' Wicklow Gardaí stop driver towing trailer on 3 wheels with 30 ewes on board. You won't pull the wool over our eyes! pic.twitter.com/LToLzHKgO1— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 26, 2017
They escorted the trailer back into a nearby field and added that the driver was left feeling rather “sheepish” after the incident.
Meanwhile gardaí in Greystones have rescued a micropig found in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.
