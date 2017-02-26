Gardaí stop driver carrying 30 sheep in trailer with three wheels

Gardaí have stopped a driver in Co Wicklow for carrying 30 sheep in a three-wheeled trailer.

“You won’t pull the wool over our eyes,” gardaí said in a tweet, alongside an image of the overloaded trailer.

'Driver left sheepish' Wicklow Gardaí stop driver towing trailer on 3 wheels with 30 ewes on board. You won't pull the wool over our eyes! pic.twitter.com/LToLzHKgO1 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 26, 2017

They escorted the trailer back into a nearby field and added that the driver was left feeling rather “sheepish” after the incident.

Meanwhile gardaí in Greystones have rescued a micropig found in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

They are hoping Twitter users can come up with some funny captions for the photograph.