Gardaí stop driver carrying 30 sheep in trailer with three wheels

‘You won’t pull the wool over our eyes,’ gardaí said after escorting trailer into field

Updated: 24 minutes ago
An image from gardaí shows the ewes in the back of a three wheel trailer

An image from gardaí shows the ewes in the back of a three wheel trailer

 

Gardaí have stopped a driver in Co Wicklow for carrying 30 sheep in a three-wheeled trailer.

“You won’t pull the wool over our eyes,” gardaí said in a tweet, alongside an image of the overloaded trailer.

They escorted the trailer back into a nearby field and added that the driver was left feeling rather “sheepish” after the incident.

Meanwhile gardaí in Greystones have rescued a micropig found in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

They are hoping Twitter users can come up with some funny captions for the photograph.