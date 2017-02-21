Gardaí seize tractor with three wheels in Co Tipperary
A tweet from An Garda Síochána said the driver was ‘wheely, wheely sorry’
Twitter users speculated that perhaps the driver was ‘in a real slurry’. Photograph: Twitter
Gardaí in Tipperary have seized a tractor driving with only three wheels.
The fourth wheel was tied to the rear of the trailer it was hauling.
'Time to retyre' - Tipp Traffic Corp seized this tractor driving on 3 wheels & 4th wheel tied to rear. Driver was 'wheely wheely sorry' pic.twitter.com/WlMibLG6QD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 21, 2017
A tweet from An Garda Síochána said the driver was “wheely, wheely sorry”.
Twitter users speculated that perhaps the driver was “in a real slurry” and wondered whether or not they would be “released on bale”.