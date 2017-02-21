Gardaí seize tractor with three wheels in Co Tipperary

A tweet from An Garda Síochána said the driver was ‘wheely, wheely sorry’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Twitter users speculated that perhaps the driver was ‘in a real slurry’. Photograph: Twitter

Twitter users speculated that perhaps the driver was ‘in a real slurry’. Photograph: Twitter

 

Gardaí in Tipperary have seized a tractor driving with only three wheels.

The fourth wheel was tied to the rear of the trailer it was hauling.

A tweet from An Garda Síochána said the driver was “wheely, wheely sorry”.

Twitter users speculated that perhaps the driver was “in a real slurry” and wondered whether or not they would be “released on bale”.