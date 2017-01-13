Fox found frozen in ice block after falling into river

A hunter in Germany has put on show a block of ice containing a fox that he says fell into the chilly Danube and drowned, in what he called a warning of the dangers of the icy river.

Franz Stehle told news agency dpa that the block containing the fox was extracted from the ice on January 2nd and put on display outside his family’s hotel in Fridingen.

The town is on the upper reaches of the Danube, close to its source in south-western Germany.

Mr Stehle said it is not unusual for animals to break through the frozen surface of the river in winter.

He said he has seen a frozen deer and wild boar before.

AP