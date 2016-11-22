Fake police car driver pulled over by real police in Australia

The car was white and the word “police” was spelled out in blue lettering. But everything else about the vehicle making its way through Perth traffic screamed to the real police that this was not one of their own.

The “signage” on the unregistered Hyundai, hand-drawn in blue felt pen and complete with police-like checked squares, drew officers’ attention after reported sightings of the car around the Western Australian capital on Monday met mirth online.

However, the crude markings did not fall foul of laws against impersonating police, nor indeed any other laws, a police spokesperson told the West Australian.

More relevant was the yellow sticker on the car deeming it unroadworthy and the fact the 33-year-old woman behind the wheel had no driver’s licence, according to police.

The woman, who according to Channel Seven allegedly locked herself inside the car when officers approached, was given notice to appear in court on traffic matters at a later date. The vehicle was seized and will be held by police for 28 days.

Facebook user Anna-Marie Gibbs captured the moment police caught up with the driver on camera and posted it.

The Guardian