Dead bull shark found in puddle in Australia after Cyclone Debbie

A dead bull shark has been found swept up in the deluge of Cyclone Debbie in Australia this week.

An Australian journalist covering flooding from Cyclone Debbie said he was shocked to come across a the shark in the town of Ayr.

WIN News reporter Philip Calder told news.com.au that he was to shoot video of a flooded road and could not believe it when he came across a shark in a puddle.

He said the shark is “the talk of the town” and many locals have turned out to touch it.

Some social media users are drawing a connection between the shark and Syfy’s Sharknado film series, which features sharks getting swept up in cyclones and wreaking havoc on cities.

Cyclone Debbie knocked out power to thousands when it slammed ashore with winds up to 260 km per hour on Tuesday.

