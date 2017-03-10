BBC interviewee interrupted by his children live on air
Robert E Kelly speaking about South Korean president when two children burst into room
A political professor in South Korea was interrupted by his two children while being interviewed by the BBC live on air.
Robert E Kelly was speaking about the implications of the removal of South Korea’s president from power on Friday on BBC World News.
Kelly’s daughter can be seen letting herself into his office and is shortly followed by a baby in a rambler.
He smiles and apologises for the interruption while a lady rushes into the room to take the children out.
Guardian