BBC interviewee interrupted by his children live on air

Robert E Kelly speaking about South Korean president when two children burst into room

Updated: 49 minutes ago

BBC interviewee Robert E Kelly is interrupted by his children as he attempts to report on the impeachment of South Korea president Park Geun-hye on live telelvision. Video: BBC

 

A political professor in South Korea was interrupted by his two children while being interviewed by the BBC live on air.

Robert E Kelly was speaking about the implications of the removal of South Korea’s president from power on Friday on BBC World News.

Kelly’s daughter can be seen letting herself into his office and is shortly followed by a baby in a rambler.

He smiles and apologises for the interruption while a lady rushes into the room to take the children out.

Guardian