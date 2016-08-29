Australian fugitive asks media to use more flattering photo

A young woman has received kudos on social media for offering a more flattering mugshot to media reporting on her escape from a Sydney police station.

Amy Sharp (18) escaped from the Surry Hills Corrective Services Cell Complex just after 3pm on Friday.

The police statement alerting the public to her escape was accompanied by two images they had taken of the young woman, wearing a glum expression and a red blanket over her shoulders.

Both the photos and the statement were shared to Sydney’s 7 News Facebook page.

Almost immediately, Ms Sharp commented on the post from her personal profile with a more flattering image of herself and a simple request: “can you use this photo, please and thank you, Yours Truly, Amy Sharp xx”

Her comment was accompanied by an angelic emoji and had been liked more than 60,000 times at time of writing.

Her public cover picture on Facebook describes herself as “just a lil princess with anger issues”.

She was later arrested just after midnight on Saturday in Wentworth Park, not far from where she escaped.

Despite Ms Sharp’s polite request, 7 News Sydney used her mugshots in a follow-up post alerting their followers to her arrest.

A spokeswoman for New South Wales police confirmed that Ms Sharp was charged with escaping lawful custody as well as an outstanding warrant, and appeared at Parramatta bail court on Saturday.

Guardian Service