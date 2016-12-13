Alien ship? Time capsule? Strange object found on New Zealand beach

A large object washed up on a beach in New Zealand has attracted international attention and left locals speculating as to what it could be.

Melissa Doubleday posted a photo of what she saw on the beach on the North Island to the Muriwai & Waimauku Area Community Group Facebook page, asking if anybody could identify it.

Suggestions came in the form of a Caribbean walrus, a sea monster’s dreadlocks, an alien pod time capsule and a beach Christmas tree.

However, the most likely explanation is that it is a large piece of driftwood covered in gooseneck barnacles, which are filter-feeding crustaceans that live attached to rocks and flotsam and are considered a delicacy in Spain, reports The Guardian.

On Monday, Ms Doubleday said that the object, which washed up on the beach on Saturday has “died now, and it smells really bad.”