Young woman seriously injured in Maynooth assault

A young woman is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained when she was assaulted in Maynooth on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the assault in which took place at the Moyglare Abbey Estate in Co Kildare.

An 18-year-old woman was found seriously injured on the footpath at the entrance of the estate.

She received medical assistance at the scene and was brought to Connolly hospital in Blanchardstown.

No arrests were made and the scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said they are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who were in the vicinity of Maynooth Village/Moyglare Abbey Estate between 7.30pm and 9.15pm on Sunday, to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.