Young woman dies in house fire in Annacotty, Co Limerick

A woman has died in a house fire in Annacotty, Co Limerick early this morning.

It is understood the body of the woman, aged in her late twenties, was found in an upstairs bedroom at the house in Riverbank, Annacotty, by firefighters responding to the blaze at approximately 3.20am.

Her body has been removed to Limerick Regional Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place.

Gardaí said there were four other people, three men and one woman, in the house at the time of the fire. All four escaped uninjured.

The scene has been sealed off and a technical examination will take place this afternoon.