Young man seriously injured in suspected hit and run
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following incident near Croom, Co Limerick
Gardaí at Newcastle West said they wanted to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.
A young man has been seriously injured in a suspected hit and run in Co Limerick on Monday morning.
Gardaí have appealed for information after the man was discovered at around 2.30am in the townland of Carhue, about a kilometre outside Croom on the Ballingarry Road.
The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is described as being in a “serious” condition.
Gardaí at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses. Superintendent Tom O’Connor said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Carhue area around 2am to contact us at Newcastle West Garda station.”