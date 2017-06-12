Young man seriously injured in suspected hit and run

A young man has been seriously injured in a suspected hit and run in Co Limerick on Monday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for information after the man was discovered at around 2.30am in the townland of Carhue, about a kilometre outside Croom on the Ballingarry Road.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is described as being in a “serious” condition.

Gardaí at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses. Superintendent Tom O’Connor said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Carhue area around 2am to contact us at Newcastle West Garda station.”