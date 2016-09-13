Originally from near the scenic Corkscrew Hill in the Burren, Co Clare Caitríona Lucas was a 10-year veteran of the Irish Coast Guard.

A keen dog lover, she was also a member of the Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA Ireland).

The mother of two worked in the library service in Co Clare and although mostly based in Ennistymon, worked out of other branches on occasions.

Caitriona’s husband Bernard is also a member of the Irish Coast Guard based at Doolin.

Officer In Charge (OIC) with Doolin Coast Guard Mattie Shannon paid tribute to his colleague.

“Caitriona was a great member of the Coast Guard service and achieved the highest level in all aspects of the job she worked so hard for. She was fast-thinking in changing situations, dedicated and was an amazing colleague.”

“She was involved in saving many lives and spent 700 hours a year taking part in Coast Guard activities. Outside of that she organised other events. Caitriona was advanced search and rescue coxswain and only recently achieved highest level in her climbing exams,” Mr Shannon added.

She was also the unit’s equipment officer responsible for logging the stations search and rescue equipment, ensuring it was in working order and had the job of requesting new equipment if it was required.

One member said the unit, and Caitriona, were regularly commended for the recording keeping, efficiency and diligence.

Doolin Coast Guard personnel are also highly trained in cliff rescue and have occasionally been called to scale the face of the Cliffs of Moher.

In recent weeks, Caitriona was part of the team that recovered a body from the base of Aill Na Searrach, which forms part of the Moher range.

In 2012, Caitríona and two colleagues abseiled down a cliff at Rehy West near Carrigaholt to rescue a young dog that had become trapped on a ledge.

One colleague said: “You never expect this to happen to one of your own. We’ve all been doing this a long time and we know the dangers. At least I thought I knew the dangers but this has really brought it home to me. None of us can believe it.”

“I hardly slept last night and I’m sure most of us didn’t but I can’t imagine what Bernard and the children are going through. We all need to rally around them now,” he added.

Following on from Monday’s tragedy in which Caitriona died after the rescue boat overturned off the coast of Kilkee, Clare Civil Defence will assume responsibility for coordinating the search for missing teacher David McMahon.

It was while searching for Mr McMahon, who was reported missing on Friday, that Caitríona lost her life.

Kilkee Coast Guard formally requested Clare Civil Defence to step in to coordinate the effort.

The Coast Guard extended its sincere condolences to the Lucas family and all the volunteer members of the Doolin and Kilkee units.

A book of condolence opens at 2pm on Tuesday at Áras Contae an Chláir while another will be available from 10.00am on Wednesday at the library at The Square in Ennistymon.