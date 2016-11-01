Writer and former Irish Times journalist Fergus Linehan dies aged 82

The death has occurred of the Dublin writer and former Irish Times journalist Fergus Linehan.

Mr Linehan, who died aged 82, wrote many musicals, plays and adaptations which were produced over the course of more than four decades at theatres including the Abbey, the Gate and the Gaiety.

He also wrote a string of successful revues for his wife, Rosaleen Linehan, to perform with her comedy partner Des Keogh.

In the 1970s he co-wrote RTÉ’s satirical radio show Get An Earful Of This, with Frank Sheeran.

Mr Linehan was a journalist with The Irish Times from 1960 until 1999, serving as film critic, TV critic and arts editor.

In the latter role he was responsible for the newspaper’s arts coverage through most of the 1970s and 1980s.

In the 1990s, he published two novels which drew on his own childhood memories of life in Dublin and in colonial Malaya, where he was born.

He is survived by his wife, Rosaleen, children Evanna, Hugh, Fergus and Conor and by his nine grandchildren.