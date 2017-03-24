Worker in critical condition after rollercoaster incident

A worker is in critical condition in hospital after a metal piece of a rollercoaster ride struck him in the chest during an incident on Friday morning.

The man, in his 30s, was part of a group of workers constructing rides for a carnival on Pearse Rd in Cork city.

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) spokesman said man was seriously injured from the incident.

“He fell from the vehicle. After he fell a metal component from the funfair ride that was on the vehicle also fell and struck him in the chest.”

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to hospital. It was reported to the HSA after 10am.

The spokesman said an inspector was at the scene and carrying out an investigation.