Woman told she owed €20,000 in welfare overpayments refunded €700

A woman who was told she owed the Department of Social Protection nearly €20,000 in social welfare payments because she had been overpaid ended up getting a refund of €700 after she contacted the Ombudsman.

Publishing his annual report for 2016 on Wednesday, Peter Tyndall said he had, during 2015 and 2016 noticed an increase in the number of complaints from people in receipt of welfare payments who had received notice from the department that they had been overpaid.

The department was demanding repayment from them.

Mr Tyndall said the periods during which the alleged overpayments accrued ranged from relatively recently to over 20 years ago. The amounts ranged from €1,000 to over €100,000.

“An examination of these complaints raised significant concerns so I decided to initiate a systemic examination of the department’s processes in raising and collecting overpayment debts from claimants.”

A total of 55 overpayment complaints have been examined by the office, of which 25 have been finalised and closed. The ombudsman upheld 15 (60 per cent) of the closed claims and the overpayments were written off by the department.

Mr Tyndall said the department could withhold up to 15 per cent of a person’s benefit, which was “a great position of power to be in”.

“Clearly if you are living on the poverty line on the bare minimum benefit having your benefit cut by 15 per cent is a very serious issue,” he said.

“That’s why we continue to work with them on this. This remains and outstanding issue. They would take the view that if the State is owed the money then the State should have the money. We would take the view that if you put somebody in this position, it’s up to you to sort it out. It shouldn’t be their problem.”

Mr Tyndall’s office is working with the department to introduce national guidelines to get consistency in the way the issue is dealt with.

“We have had no difficulty dealing with the department on this one, but it is a complicated issue and it’s taken us perhaps a little bit longer than we would like to get a final resolution to it,” he said.

He noted that individuals could find the accumulated debt the department was seeking to recoup could date back as far as 20 years ago.

“And suddenly find when you start on your pension that your income is 15 per cent lower than you thought it was going to be. So this is an issue that we want to get a complete solution to.”

Mr Tyndall said he was also close to finalising an investigation into how the child and family agency Tusla handles complaints about child protection issues. He commenced a systemic investigation into Tusla’s processes last June.

The ombudsman welcomed the fact that this year he been able to take complaints for the first time from people living in direct provision centres.

“People living in direct provision centres need to be able to have their complaints considered objectively by an independent process. The consideration of residents’ unresolved complaints by my office will help to ensure that those services are delivered to the highest standard possible,” he said.

“My staff have already met with residents and centre managers across the country and they very much welcome this development”.

The office has had about 14 complaints about direct provision since April, including issues about the weekly allowance, accommodation, food, a lack of replies to correspondence and access to healthcare.

Mr Tyndall highlighted the importance of achieving improvements in public services not only for those who complain to his office but for many others:

“We work with public service providers to secure results for people who have been unfairly treated. We address the individual wrongs and stop them from happening in the future to others. This is the most effective way of improving public services for everyone,” he said.

The office examined over 3,000 complaints from the public in 2016 and responded to over 1,700 enquires.

A total of 1,120 complaints about government departments or offices were examined - 841 against local authorities, and 625 against the HSE and social care services.