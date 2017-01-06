Woman to appear in court over Drumcondra stabbing incident

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a mugging on Tuesday in which a woman was stabbed in the neck.

The woman is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

The 36-year-old victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, had her handbag stolen in the attack and was found on the footpath on the Lower Drumcondra Road on Tuesday evening by a passing garda. The garda provided assistance and called an ambulance which brought the injured party to the Mater hospital.

The attack is understood to have happened on the stretch between Clonliffe Road and Richmond Road at about 5pm.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday night shortly before 10pm and was detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.