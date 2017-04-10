Woman rescued from apartment fire in Waterford city

A woman is in serious condition following a fire at an apartment building in Waterford city on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Wellington Street at 11.05pm. Two units were dispatched, according to a spokesman, and the building was being evacuated when emergency services arrived.

One woman was rescued from a ground floor apartment and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where her condition is understood to be serious.

It was an “extremely hot fire” and conditions were difficult for firefighters, according to the spokesman. Four members of the fire brigade were hospitalised following the operation and all were later discharged.

The fire was extinguished by 1.30am and gardaí said they have preserved the scene.