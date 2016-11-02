Woman jailed after man offered threesome robbed

A 27-year-old woman has been jailed for 18 months for her part in a scam where she and another woman lured a middle-aged man to house with a promise of a threesome only to take off his trousers and rob him of nearly €1,000.

Mary Williamson from Bantry, Co Cork had pleaded guilty five years ago to demanding money with menaces from the then 55-year-old man from Bantry in the early hours of September 5th, 2010, but the case had been adjourned and she had failed to show up in court.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday, Garda Eoin Concannon told how he had been on patrol in Bantry in the early hours of the day in question when he came across the man arguing with Williamson and another woman, Martina McGrath.

The man had met the two women in a chip shop and they had invited him back to their house and he accompanied them where they offered him a threesome. He declined but they persisted and managed to get his pants down a small bit and stole €920 in cash from his pocket.

Garda Concannon told the court that the man tried to get his money back but the two women became very aggressive and told him that they would get some male relatives who were in the house to beat him up if he did not leave the house.

A short time before this incident, a man in his 20s was found in a distressed state on the Glengarriff Road in Bantry and he told gardaí he had been robbed of €40 and a mobile phone and had been slashed in the arm with a knife by two women.

He described the two women to gardaí and told them that he had met them in the Waterfront Bar and gardaí called to the bar and viewed CCTV footage which enabled them to identify Williamson and McGrath, said Garda Concannon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson had pleaded guilty back in 2011 to both demanding money with menaces from the man in his 50s and robbery from the man in his 20s and the case was adjourned to allow her to go for treatment for a chronic drug and alcohol addiction.

Equally responsible

However she had failed to attend court on a number of occasions since and various bench warrants were issued, including one in 2014 on which she was now appearing, said Garda Concannon, adding that Williamson had since moved to Co Kildare.

Garda Concannon said that Williamson – who has some 15 previous offences including two for theft, three for assault and five for public order – was a vulnerable person who was easily taken advantage of but he believed she was equally responsible with McGrath for both crimes in Bantry.

Defence barrister Brendan Kelly said that Williamson had a difficult upbringing where she spent time in foster care and since these incidents she has had some “intermittent success” in dealing with her drug addiction.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that his now retired colleague, Judge Patrick Moran had given her every opportunity to go for treatment for her drug addiction when he adjourned the case in 2011 but it was clear that her drug addiction remained unresolved.

It was very disappointing that she had failed to take advantage of “the phenomenal indulgence” shown to her by the court though she had to be given credit for her guilty plea to both offences including the one involving the man in his 50s which was “fairly gross”, he said.

The judge sentenced Williamson to three years in jail but suspended the last 18 months on condition that she remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for a period of two years and attend at any residential drug treatment unit if the Probation Service so direct.

Williamson’s co-accused, Martina McGrath, a then 24-year-old native of Waterford but resident at the time at Market Street in Bantry, was sentenced to 2½ years in jail with 18 months suspended by Judge David Riordan in 2013 for her part in the same two offences.