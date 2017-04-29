Woman in Waterford flat may have been dead for some time

Gardaí in Waterford believe a woman whose body was found in a flat in the city centre on Friday may have been dead for at least several hours and possibly longer.

The body of the 31-year-old woman was found in a bedroom of a flat at Thomas Court on Thomas Street at around 3pm on Friday by paramedics who were called to the flat by a man.

They found a 28-year-old man in a seriously ill condition after taking a suspected drug overdose and he was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

And they found the woman - understood to be originally from the Larchville area of Waterford - dead in the bedroom and they immediately notified gardaí who cordoned off the scene.

Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis examined the body at the scene this morning and the woman’s remains have been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

Gardaí say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman and that a postmortem due to start on Saturday would determine the course their investigation takes.

Gardaí have also begun door-to-door inquiries in the Thomas Street area and have begun checking CCTV in the general Ballybricken area a bid to establish when the woman was last seen alive.

It is understood the man who was found at the flat - originally from Thurles, Co Tipperary remains at University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí are hoping to be given permission by doctors at the hospital to speak to him in a bid to try and establish what happened at the flat and how the woman died.

An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda station and investigating officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 051-305300.