Woman in her 80s dies in house fire in Dublin
Fire broke out at 4am in a house in Ventry Park, Cabra; gardaí not treating it as suspicious
The scene at Ventry Park in Cabra, Dublin, where an elderly woman lost her life in a house fire. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
A woman in her 80s has died in a house fire in Dublin.
The fire broke out at about 4am in a house in Ventry Park in Cabra. The woman, the only occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to the city morgue.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination but gardaí are not treating the fire as suspicious.