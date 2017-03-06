Woman in 70s dies in car crash on Killarney-Mallow road

A woman in her 70s died when her car collided with another on the N72, Killarney to Mallow road, on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí in Killarney, Co Kerry, are investigating the collision which occurred at about 2.25pm.

The woman who died was the only occupant of her car. The driver of the other car, who was also its only occupant, is in his 20s and was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-71160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.