Woman dies in road crash on Cork-Mallow road

A woman has died in a road crash in Co Cork after her car went out of control and overturned on the main Cork-Mallow road on Friday night.

The woman was driving northwards out of the city on the N20 when she lost control of the vehicle between Killeens and the turnoff for Blarney just before 11pm.

The woman, understood to be in her late 20s, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was attended to at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place on Saturday and a file will be prepared for an inquest at South Cork Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí closed the road and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene.

The woman’s death brings to 20 the number of people who have lost their lives on Cork roads so far this year, an increase of eight on the same period last year.

The same stretch of road was the scene of another single vehicle crash last Saturday morning when a 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his car crashed into a barrier and a tree.