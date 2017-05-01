Woman dies in house fire in Annacotty, Limerick

A woman has died following a house fire in Annacotty, Limerick.

Garda and fire services attended the scene of a house fire at The Oaks, Riverbank, Annacotty in the early hours of the morning on Monday, May 1st.

The fire was brought under control and the body of the woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was discovered in the house. Her body was removed to Limerick Regional Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí said that there were four other people, three men and one woman, in the house at the time of the fire. All four escaped uninjured.

The scene is sealed off and a technical examination will take place on Monday.