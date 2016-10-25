Woman dies after car crashes into wall in Co Dublin

A woman in her 20s has died in a car crash in Co Dublin.

At about 12.30am on Tuesday, a car travelling on the R128 Rush Road in Skerries crashed into a wall, according to gardaí.

The woman who died was sitting in the front passenger seat. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, and another female passenger in her late teens were taken to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The road has been closed to facilitate a forensic investigation.