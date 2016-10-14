Woman dies after car collides with tractor in Co Mayo

A woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a tractor in Co Mayo on Thursday.

The crash occurred at Brize, Claremorris at 9pm, according to gardaí. The woman (late 60s) driving the car was taken to Mayo University Hospital with serious injuries where she died on Friday morning.

The driver of the tractor, aged in his 50s, was not injured in the crash.

Gardaí have closed the road between Claremorris and Balla to facilitate a forensic investigation and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.