Woman dies after being struck by train when chasing dog on tracks

A woman who died after being struck by a train at a level crossing in Co Mayo on Saturday was out walking her dog.

The incident happened occurred at Knockshambally, near Straide, Foxford.

The victim, who was a pensioner, died at the scene.

“Our understanding is she was a pedestrian out walking her dog,”a spokesman for Iarnród Éireann said. “The dog broke free from her, ran up the line, and she went after it.

“There was a train approaching. The driver applied the emergency brake and sounded the horn but was unable to prevent striking the woman. She was tragically killed.”

She was struck by a passenger train travelling from Manulla Junction to Ballina.

There were about 20 passengers on the feeder train at the time. None of them was injured. They were later bussed to their destination.

Gardai and Irish Rail have begun an investigation. Manulla to Ballina services have been replaced by replaced by bus transfer.

The victim’s remains have been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where a postmortem will be beld.

There have been a number of accidents over the years at the level crossing concerned. In 2008, a retired local farmer was killed when he was struck by a passenger train at the same level crossing which is not automated and unattended.