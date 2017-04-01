Woman dies after being struck by train at Mayo level crossing

A woman has died after being struck by a train at a level crossing in Co Mayo on Saturday .

The incident happened occurred at Knockshambally, near Straide, Foxford.

The victim was a pensioner who died at the scene.

She was struck by a passenger train travelling from Manulla Junction to Ballina.

There were about 20 passengers on the feeder train at the time. None of them was injured. They were later bussed to their destination.

Gardai and Irish Rail have begun an investigation. Manulla to Ballina services have been replaced by replaced by bus transfer.

The victim’s remains have been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar where a postmortem will be beld.

There have been a number of accidents over the years at the level crossing concerned. In 2008, a retired local farmer was killed when he was struck by a passenger train at the same level crossing which is not automated and unattended.