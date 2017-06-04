Woman dies after being attacked by dogs in Galway

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman from injuries sustained when she was attacked by dogs in Co Galway on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are still at the scene. It is understood the woman was visiting a relative at a house on Mountain Road, Moycullen, when she was attacked by the two pit bull terriers.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the woman’s injuries were fatal. A Garda spokesman said there are no further details at present.