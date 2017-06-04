Woman dies after being attacked by dogs in Galway

Dead woman was visiting relatives when attacked by two pit bull terriers

Lorna Siggins in Galway
It is understood the woman was visiting a relative at a house on Mountain Road, Moycullen, when she was attacked by the two pit bull terriers like the one above. File photograph: iStockPhoto

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman from injuries sustained when she was attacked by dogs in Co Galway on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are still at the scene. It is understood the woman was visiting a relative at a house on Mountain Road, Moycullen, when she was attacked by the two pit bull terriers.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the woman’s injuries were fatal. A Garda spokesman said there are no further details at present.