Woman and child rescued from house fire in Dublin

Fire fighters rescued a woman and a child from a house fire in Dublin early on Friday.

Fifteen people were evacuated from the building on the North Circular Road after a fire broke out shortly after 5am.

Four fire engines and a ladder unit attended the scene, along with gardaí and an ambulance.

A woman and child were rescued from the second floor of the house and all of the building’s residents were accounted for, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

The fire was brought under control by 5.37am and the road was closed for a time, but has since re-opened.

The fire brigade tweeted photographs of the aftermath of the blaze and advised the public to “never delay if you hear a fire alarm”.