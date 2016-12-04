Woman (70s) hospitalised after being hit by car in Dublin

A woman in her 70s was injured after she was hit by a car in Dublin on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened on Sundrive Road near Sundrive Park at about 7.15am.

The woman was crossing the road when she was struck by the vehicle. She was taken to St James’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured. Part of the road was closed this afternoon to facilitate a forensic examination and gardaí advised motorists to take alternative routes.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station (01 666 6600), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.