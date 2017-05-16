Woman (36) missing from Dublin home for over two weeks

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in tracing a 36-year-old woman who has been missing from her Dublin home for over two weeks.

Pamela Reddin was last seen on James Street, Dublin 8 on Sunday, May 7th. Ms Reddin, who is from St Ronans Drive in Clondalkin, is 5ft5 in height, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a sallow complexion.

She was last seen wearing a white and navy chequered blouse, black jeans, beige coloured sandals and a large green shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Pamela or who can help find her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-6669700, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.