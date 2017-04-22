Witnesses sought following cash in transit robbery

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a cash in transit robbery in Dublin on Friday morning.

The robbery happened at about 11.30am when a cash in transit van pulled up outside the Eurospar shop at Bayside Shopping centre.

As a cash in transit employee left the van with a cash box he was approached by a lone male wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms with the hood pulled up and wearing a black ski mask who threatened him with a gun.

The raider left the scene with the cash box in a waiting car, a black Opel Vectra, which was later found in the front carpark of Bayside Train Station. It is believed that the suspects left on foot via the tunnel underpass to Seacliff Drive where a second car may have been waiting.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in and around the Bayside Shopping Center, Bayside Dart Station and Seacliffe Drive areas yesterday morning before and after the CIT robbery to come forward.

They can contact Raheny Garda Station on 01- 6664300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.