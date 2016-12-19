‘Windy and changeable’ weather expected for Christmas weekend

Stormy conditions, heavy rain, mild temperatures - it’s looking increasingly unlikely that those snowflakes will make it here in time for Christmas.

The latest reports from Met Éireann report stormy and wet conditions towards the end of this week with relatively mild temperatures on Friday of between 9 to 12 degrees.

While the exact details of weather conditions over the Christmas weekend are still uncertain, forecasters are expecting “windy and changeable” weather.

The weather will be cold earlier in the week with temperatures set to drop to -4 degrees on Monday night. Tuesday will bring wind and rain with a few heavy bursts accompanied by low cloud and mist. Temperatures on Tuesday will range from 7 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Tuesday night will be cold but will be followed by spells of sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees and scattered showers.

Thursday will be a cold day with early morning showers retreating towards Atlantic coasts and patches of hill snow in the northwest of the country.

It will be mostly dry across the rest of the country with sunny spells and temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. The coldest weather will be felt across Ulster and north Leinster.

December 23rd is set to be stormy with “very wet and very windy” conditions and a chance of weather warnings.

Travel

Met Éireann is advising people to take extra care on the roads over the Christmas period and to use public transport when possible. Motorists are advised to keep windows clear of snow and ice during their journeys, to keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users and to leave an extra distance between you and vehicle in front when driving through snow or icy conditions.

Elderly people are advised to keep warm, eat well and avoid unnecessary travel and to ask relatives and neighbours for help if needed. If you live in a flood risk area, Met Éireann advises that you always have preparations in place should the water begin to rise.