What does a Donald Trump presidency mean for Ireland?

Yes, it has happened. It is not a nightmare. It is real. It is President Donald Trump.

The world wakes up this morning a darker, scarier, more menacing place.

Ireland, more exposed to the squalls of the international economy than anywhere and more connected to the US through bonds of commerce, sentiment and blood, now faces the second dramatic transformation of one of its closest allies in a few months.

First Brexit. Now Trump.

The world is changing fast in ways we will almost certainly regret.

There is no good side to this.

Many Irish people despaired when George W Bush was elected and re-elected. But this is of a different order.

This represents a huge change in the way the world, and the west especially, works and it is hard to see anything but negative consequences for Ireland. Irish people didn’t like President Bush.

They should fear President Trump.

The immediate effects will arrive this morning in a cascade of crashing markets. The signs were already evident throughout the night in eastern markets, as they priced in expectations of heavy losses in dollar stocks. The Mexican peso fell through the floor.

That will certainly accelerate this morning. How long it will take the markets to settle before the longer term effects become clearer is impossible to say.

Will the dollar crumble this morning, and markets tank? Almost certainly.

But will that continue over the coming days as the world comes to terms with what a Trump presidency will mean economically?

Trump himself was predicting a severe market crash earlier in the year, though he laid off that as his campaign gathered pace. He has probably made that a reality now.

The possibility of the global financial system having another heart attack, paralysed by the fear of what may come, are real and immediate.

Whatever your views on the iniquities of the capitalist financial system, the recent history of this country probably suggests that having it suddenly cease functioning is not a great idea for any of us.

Forget the idea this has nothing to do with us. It has more to do with Ireland than most places.

US companies pay billions of euros in corporation tax here. The Government spends that money on public services, pensions, social welfare payments and a million other things. If that ceases or eases, what replaces it?

Of course, it may not get as bad as all that. There may just be a crash this week, followed by a period of deep uncertainty.

Trump may not do what he said he would do, or he may not be able. But it is not much of a hope to cling onto, is it?

Florida heralded it

Just as it did when George W Bush secured his fateful victory in the first year of the century, Florida heralded it.

At 1 am (Irish time), exit polls there suggested a narrow Clinton win, the night proceeding as expected.

But as the counting proceeded, her lead fell away. By 2am, it was too close to call. By 4am, the television networks were calling the state and its 29 electoral college votes for Trump.

That was the gamechanger.

Clinton now needed the votes of the old industrial states, once reliably Democrat, now the epicentre of the white working class anger that Trump built his pitch for power around.

Really, there was not much hope. Ohio fell. At Trump’s victory party in Manhattan, the crowd began to chant “Lock her up!” At ten to five, Trump took Iowa.

Pennsylvania, with its silent steel mills and rustbucket factories, became key. But as the count progressed, Trump nosed ahead. By 6.30am, it was clear that Clinton needed all of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona. None of them looked likely.

At 6.38am, the Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Trump. And that was it. President Trump.

Pennsylvania called for Trump

The markets get up earlier, but all over the world governments are waking up to the realisation that the world has changed dramatically this morning.

They must rapidly come to terms with the knowledge that America’s understanding with the world, forged since the Second World War, is now deeply in question.

Going on what Trump has said during the campaign, it may be unilaterally withdrawn, torn up and rewritten.

The Irish Government will feel that more acutely than anywhere. All indications this morning were that Republicans will control the House of Representatives and the Senate, so a President Trump will have the opportunity to pass legislation and implement policies that will, in the words of his campaign slogan, “make America great again.”

He is unlikely to have the capacity to proceed with the sort of rewriting of the US corporate tax code that would immediately threaten US companies here, but he will almost certainly seek some repatriation of their profits.

The open and easy co-operation between the US and Irish Governments, the cultural ties that have been parlayed into tangible political and economic benefits - that cannot be guaranteed in the future.

This is about much more than the St Patrick’s Day hooleys in the White House: it is about the inward investment, the presence of so many US multinationals here, about a densely intertwined economic relationship. The Irish economy would look very different without US influence.

More broadly, it cannot be assumed that America’s openness to world will be continued under Trump. Indeed, much of what he has said in recent months suggests that it will not. All bets are off.

Consequences for Ireland?

What are the other consequences for Ireland? They are the consequences for the world. As America turns inward, building walls, tearing up trade deals, stopping immigration, American global leadership will fade.

There is no replacement for it. The future of the western order’s international pillars - Nato, the EU, the UN, the WTO -- the organs of everyday international co-operation that have maintained the Pax Americana from which Ireland has been a beneficiary, is now deeply uncertain.

What will Trump do?

Like the British Brexiteers, it is doubtful that he knows. Much analysis of his policy positions before the vote concluded that he wouldn’t implement most of them.

Build a wall?

Withdraw from Nato’s guarantee of mutual defence? Bomb Isis strongholds in the Middle East? Withdraw from free trade agreements?

Order China to change its management of its currency? These were not really taken all that seriously by the policy wonks and analysts of Washington.

Well, we will soon find out.

But it is perhaps his personal attitudes that represent the greatest cultural revolution facing Americans now. There is official endorsement and broad public support for someone who demonstrated racism, misogyny, ignorance towards minorities. The entire current of US public culture has been arrested.

The undeniable fact is this: Trump was elected while exhibiting conspicuous aversion or disregard for the norms of democratic competition, and for much of the campaign, for civilised behaviour.

Shared moral framework

Any society depends on a shared moral framework that embeds ways of behaving towards your fellow citizens. Like much else, that is heightened and stylised in the practice of politics. America has always depended on a common loyalty to its political institutions to bind together a raucous politics and a diverse and constantly changing nation.

That Trump shattered all these conventions is not the important thing. It is that he prospered by doing so that is so significant. Because it means that others will follow.

The norms of the western liberal order - democracy, free trade, a free press, an independent judiciary, a more or less civilised public life - can no longer be taken for granted.

True, the US constitution was specifically designed to prevent rule by tyrants. But it was so designed in the 1770s, and a few things have changed since then.

Trump is likely to put the cautious balancing and restrictions on executive power crafted by the framers of the constitution to the test, at least. And partly because of their antiquity, these checks and balances on executive power tend to restrict more the domestic power of the president. A President Trump will have a significantly freer hand overseas than at home. All Presidents do.

Trump campaigned as a demagogue - threatening to lock up his opponents, trash civic norms and freedoms.

The prospect of a Putin, a Berlusconi, an Erdogan, a Chavez in the White House has profound consequences for the way the world works. Until today, it was unthinkable. Now it is the reality. This is a moment of history. We may all have cause to rue it.