Westmeath and Donegal Lotto winners arrange to collect jackpots

The two winners of Saturday night’s bumper Lotto jackpot, worth more than €12 million, have contacted the National Lottery and are making arrangements to pick up their winnings.

The winning tickets were sold in Co Westmeath and Co Donegal.

The total jackpot for Saturday’s draw was €12,344,809 – or €6,172,404.50 for each lucky ticket.

The jackpot had been rolling over for 10 weeks.

On Sunday, the National Lottery revealed that the winning tickets were sold in Topaz Service Station, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath and Mickey Joe’s Country Store, Umlagh, Carrigart, Co Donegal.

Both were from Quick Pick play.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28. The bonus number was 2.

Paula Keegan, store manager with the Athlone shop, said she was thrilled to have sold one of the tickets that will share in the massive windfall.

“This is the first time we have sold such a large winning ticket,” she said. “This is a busy shop with lots of passing trade so while we would love if the winner was a local, it is a possibility that the ticket was purchased by someone passing through.”

National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin said he was delighted the jackpot had been shared.

“It is a huge amount of money that will make a difference to the winners’ lives. With so many winners from Saturday, it is so important that everybody checks their tickets to see if they hold winning numbers.”

In March, a Dublin syndicate won a €12.8 million jackpot. There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.

