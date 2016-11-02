West Clare village ‘numb’ at death of boy (15) in collision

The small west Clare village of Knock is “numb, shocked and saddened” today following the tragic death of a local teenager in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kevin Donnellan (15), with an address at Ballycurrane, Knock in Kilrush, died near the Killimer GAA playing fields at around 6.40am on Tuesday after he was struck by a car.

It is understood that Mr Donnellan had attending a bonfire celebrating an underage GAA victory.

A Garda investigation has been launched into the death, including whether the 15-year-old may have been lying on the road before he was struck by the car.

The female driver of the car, who is understood to live locally, contacted the emergency services immediately after the incident and performed CPR on the teenager until the ambulance arrived.

Local priest, Fr Tom McGrath, said yesterday the thoughts and prayers of the local community go out to everyone who was involved in the tragedy.

“All we can say is what we feel and we feel numb, shocked and saddened,” said Fr McGrath.

“Our heart goes out to everyone involved. To the young man who lost his life, to his family and friends, and to the woman who was driving the car. She must be totally distraught.”

Mr Donnellan was a fifth-year student at the nearby Kilrush Community School and a former pupil of Burrane National School.

In a statement Rock Kirwin, principal of Kilrush Community School, said “Kevin was a lovely young boy who was a credit to his family, community and school.

“His sudden death has had a traumatic effect on all who knew and loved him.

Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s morning to contact them on (065) 9080550.