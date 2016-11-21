Weather warnings issued amid dense fog overnight

A status orange weather warning was in effect overnight and on Monday morning as dense fog made driving conditions difficult.

Fog became widespread on Sunday evening, said Met Éireann, adding that some pockets of freezing fog were also likely around the country.

The orange warning remains in place until 9am Monday but a status yellow wind warning will come into effect at noon with very strong north to northeast winds forecast to continue until Tuesday morning.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 55-65 km/h in coastal regions with gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h expected.

Frost, ice and fog will clear today as the strong winds set in. In addition to the wind, areas of the east and southeast will be turn wet with the possibility of freezing snow.

Other parts of the country are forecast to stay mainly dry with hazy sunshine although coastal showers are expected in the wet and northwest along with a slight risk of thunder.

It will be considerably colder than normal with top temperature of just 4-7 degrees forecast.

Tonight is expected to continue wet and windy in the east and southeast with falls of sleet and snow mainly affecting Wicklow while the rest of the country remains mainly dry.