Weather hits over 25 degrees breaking record for hottest May day

Thursday was the hottest day of the year far and the warmest May day at Malin Head since records began .

Sunshine spread across the country as temperatures reached the mid-20s and people headed for the outdoors.

Temperatures at Malin Head, Co Donegal reached 25.1 degrees for three consecutive hours, the highest since records began in 1885, beating a previous high of 24.7 degrees recorded on May 31st, 1978.

According to Gerald Fleming of Met Éireann the best of the weather was in the midlands and northwest with temperatures well into the 20s in cos Galway, Roscommon, Mayo and Donegal.

The temperature at Athenry in Co Galway shortly after 6pm was 25.6 degrees. A high of 23.7 was recorded at Mount Dillon in north Roscommon.

The south of the country tended to fare less well with early fog in Co Kerry taking a while to lift and limiting the rise in temperature.

The temperature in Dublin reached 24.7 degrees, very warm and pleasant but not exceeding the previous May record of 26.8 degrees recorded in 1922.

Friday, will start warm and dry day in most parts of the island, with some hazy sunshine, mainly in the east.

However hopes for fine weather for the weekend are likely to be dashed as cloud increases from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of showery rain along the southwest coast during Friday morning. This is expected to spread further inland across west Munster and parts of Connacht during the day and later affect the west Ulster coast, with the risk of some heavy and possibly thundery bursts developing in these parts, but staying dry further east.

Maximum temperatures will be 21 to 26 degrees, but cooler along western and southern coasts, with values of 18 to 20 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southeasterly breezes.

The outlook for Saturday is for heavy, thundery downpours will affect much of the country during the morning, with localised spot flooding possible. The rain should clear from much of Leinster and Munster by early afternoon with some sunny spells developing.

However, the rain may linger across Connacht and Ulster into the afternoon – before finally clearing from the north coast during the evening. Less warm on Saturday with top temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees.