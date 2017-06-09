Weather alert forces route change for Cork’s Ocean to City race

Organisers of the Cork Harbour Festival have had reroute its flagship event, the Ocean to City boat race on Saturday amid concerns that high winds could pose a risk to the 200 plus craft taking part in the race.

Clare Hennessy of the Cork Harbour Festival confirmed that for the first time since Ocean to City began in 2005, the route will not involve the traditional craft and other boats racing the 28kms or 15 nautical miles from Roche’s Point up to Cork city.

“The forecast is for very strong south easterly winds of up to 37 or38 knots whereas our safety limit is 20 knots. So we’ve have reorganised the race so that boats will race from the Port of Cork along the north shore down as far as Blackrock Castle before coming back up along the southern shore.”

The new route will still provide a stiff challenge for participants but is much safer as rowers will have the benefit of shelter from the strong winds which it was feared would push craft on to northern shores of Cork Harbour, according to Ms Hennessy.

Cork Harbour Festival director Donagh MacArtain said the new route between the Port of Cork and Blackrock Castle will offer contestants “a beautiful river course where in times where in times past thousands supported the regattas of the day”.

Global interest

This year’s event has attracted record numbers with over 600 participants from Ireland, Great Britain, the Netherlands and the US including a crew from Warwick in upstate New York who will be the furthest travelled crew when they joined with Irish cox, Benny Deady for the race.

Among the other participants are a crew from Porthmadog Rowing Club in Wales who have spent the week rowing their Celtic Longboat along the coastline from Dublin and plan to row into Cork on June 9th to participate in the race the following day.

“We have participated in Ocean to City for three years now . . . This year we decided to row down the coastline to Crosshaven from Dún Laoghaire as a warm-up.”

Ms Hennessy said there will be viewing points at Lapp’s Quay, along the Marina and Blackrock Village for spectators to cheer on the rowers in an assortment of crafts including currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats as well as paddlers on stand up paddle boards along the river route.

