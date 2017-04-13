‘We’re gone’: Transcript details last moments before Rescue 116 helicopter crash
Air Accident Investigation Unit report details final one minute and 40 seconds from cockpit voice recorder
Navy divers who were involved in the Rescue 116 Wreckage Recovery at Blackrock, Belmullet, Co Mayo. Photograph: Keith Heneghan / Phocus
Below is an extract of the last 1 minute and 40 seconds from the cockpit voice recorder from last month’s Rescue 116 helicopter crash off the north Mayo coast in which four Irish Coast Guard members died. It was released in the preliminary report of the Air Accident Investigation Unit on Thursday night.
Rear Crew Channel (records from both rear crew members): Belmullet Coast Guard Radio from Rescue one one six, sixteen
Belmullet Coast Guard: Rescue one one six This is Belmullet Coastguard Radio sixteen go ahead
Rear Crew Channel: Roger Belmullet Coast Guard Radio from one one six eh yes we should be landing very shortly now at Blacksod and we’ll call again when airborne, over
Commander: [unintelligible] coming left yep slowly coming left
Co-pilot: Roger
Commander: Groundspeed’s gonna start increasing
Belmullet Coast Guard: That’s all copied, we’ll standby, thanks very much, standing by on sixteen
Commander: Eh the baro’s a little bit off but we’re on radalt only
Co-pilot : Roger
One point three err miles to run to eh blackmo…
Co-pilot: and after that its bravo kilo sierra delta alpha
Commander: Roger
Commander: Copied and with you have eh indicated airspeed search and radalt confirmed
Co-pilot: Roger
Co-pilot: OK so small target at six miles eleven o’clock
Large
out to the right there
ehm
Commander: Roger
Other Source [Automated on-board alert] : ALTITUDE
Commander: Eh just a small little island… that’s B L M O itself
Other Source: Altitude
Rear Crew Channel : K…looking at an island just in, directly ahead of us now guys, you want to come right [Commander’s Name]
Commander: OK, come right just confirm?
Rear Crew Channel: About…
twenty degrees right yeah
Commander: OK Come Right…select heading
Commander: Select
Co-Pilot: Roger
Commander: heading
Co-Pilot: Heading selected
Rear Crew Channel: Come right now
come right
COME RIGHT
Other Source: ALTITUDE
Co-pilot: [EXPLETIVE]
OOOHHHH
Other Source: ALTITUDE
Co-pilot: [EXPLETIVE]
Other Source: SMOKE IN BAGGAGE
Co-Pilot: We’re gone
SMOKE IN BAGGAGE
2 PINGS
DECOUPLE
TOO LOW GEAR
Co-pilot: [Short muffled sound]
Other source:
TOO LOW GE....