Watch: Car drives into Dublin canal in apparent joyriding

A car plunged into the Royal Canal in Dublin following what appeared to be a late night joyriding incident.

Exactly what happened to the occupants of the vehicle is unclear as emergency services responding to the scene found the silver Mitsubishi abandoned in the water on Guild Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

A Garda investigation is under way into the incident which was recorded on a mobile phone and posted online.

It shows the vehicle being driven erratically before moving toward the canal and entering the freezing water.